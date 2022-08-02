Texas Permanent School Fund Has $13.19 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.37. 23,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.16. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

