Texas Permanent School Fund Has $38.01 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,859 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 347,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,701,652. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $268.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

