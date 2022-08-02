Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,780 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 564,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,618,756. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

