Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after buying an additional 178,633 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,598. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

