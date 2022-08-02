Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 34,669 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,669 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.30. 156,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,205,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

