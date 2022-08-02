Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,705. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

