TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $129.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TFII. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.
TFI International Price Performance
NYSE TFII traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.34. 86,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,053. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $120.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
