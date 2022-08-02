TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $129.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TFII. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

TFI International Price Performance

NYSE TFII traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.34. 86,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,053. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $120.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in TFI International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,672 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

