The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Community Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

TCFC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $209.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.