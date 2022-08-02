The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $50.87.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.
Institutional Trading of The Cushing Renaissance Fund
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
