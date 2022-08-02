The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $50.87.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Institutional Trading of The Cushing Renaissance Fund

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SZC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.