The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG traded up $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 283,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.