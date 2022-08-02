The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The Ensign Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.15 EPS.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

