The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after buying an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,688,000 after buying an additional 496,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $273.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

