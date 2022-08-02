The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 886.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,688,000 after purchasing an additional 496,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.96.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

