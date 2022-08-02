The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in The GEO Group by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 359,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,525,000 after buying an additional 347,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The GEO Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 127,290 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

