The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 47.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hershey by 59.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Hershey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 866,588 shares of company stock worth $191,036,015 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

