The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $744.67.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.27) to GBX 733 ($8.98) in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.23) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.01) to GBX 700 ($8.58) in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

About The Sage Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.