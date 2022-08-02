The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

