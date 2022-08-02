The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Walt Disney by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

