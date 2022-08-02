The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) PT Raised to GBX 2,275 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 2,275 ($27.88) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEGRY. Citigroup raised their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.63) to GBX 1,580 ($19.36) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.22) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,042.50.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $10.10 on Friday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.