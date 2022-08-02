Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,729 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 7.7% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $398,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,183 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,361 shares of company stock worth $17,992,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $589.55 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $230.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $545.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

