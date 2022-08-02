TheStreet Lowers AON (NYSE:AON) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $302.64.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $280.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.48. AON has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AON will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in AON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.