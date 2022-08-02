TheStreet Upgrades LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $43.21 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.