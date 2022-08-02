ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 6,290,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered ThredUp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $73,567.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $26,606.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,281.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $73,567.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

ThredUp Trading Up 3.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDUP opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.