Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.80 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.32). Approximately 245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 108,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.60 ($0.31).

Thruvision Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Insider Activity at Thruvision Group

In related news, insider Katrina Nurse sold 9,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.40), for a total value of £3,165.03 ($3,878.24).

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

