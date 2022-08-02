Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

Tian Ruixiang stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Tian Ruixiang has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Institutional Trading of Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

