TigerCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $401,125.86 (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $401,125.86 and $1.34 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,993.12 or 0.99855054 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

