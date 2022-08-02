TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 24,985 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 846,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Phreesia by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 179,222 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 997,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,964 shares of company stock worth $295,194. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

