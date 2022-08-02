TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,655 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Avalara worth $40,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,006,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avalara Stock Up 0.8 %

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

NYSE AVLR opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.