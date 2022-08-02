TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.45% of nLIGHT worth $34,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

