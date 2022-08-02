TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012,900 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $30,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

