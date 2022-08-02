TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $35.56 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 63,850 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $35,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 21,107 shares worth $1,684,113. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNDM stock opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

