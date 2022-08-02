TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $47.56 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $47,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after buying an additional 1,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797,831 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,191,000. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,327,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,428,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HGV. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

