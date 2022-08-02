TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Coupa Software worth $26,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,400,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,095 shares of company stock valued at $832,747. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software stock opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

