TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 148,710 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,710 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Sunnova Energy International worth $24,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after purchasing an additional 852,226 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 662,987 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,396,000 after purchasing an additional 494,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 107,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,064,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 361,240 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE:NOVA opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

