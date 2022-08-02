TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Burlington Stores worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.3% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.58.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

