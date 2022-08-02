TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 225,545 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,545 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $45,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 35.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 59,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 57.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

PYCR stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

