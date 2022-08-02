TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 234,500 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 234,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of PTC Therapeutics worth $31,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of PTCT opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

