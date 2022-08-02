TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 246,200 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of PJT Partners worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.77%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

