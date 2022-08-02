Timothy Tomlinson Sells 685 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.11. 715,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average is $194.71. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after buying an additional 262,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,728,000 after purchasing an additional 164,266 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,682 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,321 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.