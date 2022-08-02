Tiptree (TIPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $404.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.13. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, President Randy Maultsby sold 31,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $349,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 139.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.