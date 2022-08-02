Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Down 9%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 2,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 433,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

Titan International Stock Down 14.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $910.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

