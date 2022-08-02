Tixl (TXL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $78,883.00

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Tixl has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00633244 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg.

Buying and Selling Tixl

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

