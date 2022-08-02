Tokenlon Network Token (LON) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokenlon Network Token has a market capitalization of $31.29 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,030.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Profile

LON is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 116,298,815 coins and its circulating supply is 44,559,365 coins. The official message board for Tokenlon Network Token is medium.com/tokenlon. The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

