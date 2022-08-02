Tokes Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Million (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002586 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.