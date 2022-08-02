Toncoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $2.07 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00627644 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001766 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
