Toncoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $2.07 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00627644 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars.

