Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$390,712.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$78.14 per share, with a total value of C$390,712.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,789,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$686,869,586.16.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.66 per share, with a total value of C$313,314.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.55 per share, with a total value of C$337,729.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$78.85 per share, with a total value of C$394,259.50.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.48 per share, with a total value of C$332,414.50.

On Monday, May 9th, Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00.

TSE TOU traded down C$2.81 on Tuesday, reaching C$77.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,299,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,656. The firm has a market cap of C$26.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 10.1840766 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

TOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cormark upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.93.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

