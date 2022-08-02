Trabzonspor Fan Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.90 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00009254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00253768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002365 BTC.

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. "

