Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.45.

TSCO opened at $193.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.09 and a 200-day moving average of $208.73. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

