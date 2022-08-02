Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,449 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,428 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Kodak Stock Up 2.7 %
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.27%.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
