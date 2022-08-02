Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,508 call options on the company. This is an increase of 166% compared to the average daily volume of 1,319 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 346,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 132,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

